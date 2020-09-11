Janesville man arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI

Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a man early Friday morning on suspicion of sixth-offense OWI after they spotted the driver swerving while driving on Black Bridge Road.

Police noticed that the license plates on the vehicle didn’t match the vehicle they were attached to, so officers conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 59-year-old Mark Carlson. During the stop, Carlson reportedly showed signs of intoxication. He refused a standard field sobriety test.

Police arrested Carlson, and later submitted his blood for testing.

Carlson was also cited with operating after revocation due to alcohol, driving without insurance, and displaying an unauthorized registration plate.

Carlson has been convicted for five previous OWI offenses.

