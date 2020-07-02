Janesville man arrested on suspicion of 5th offense OWI

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of his fifth offense OWI following a traffic stop near Madison, according to a release b y the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A trooper pulled Devonte A. Jackson, 34, over on Highway 30 at N. Thompson Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Jackson showed signs of impairment during the stop, the release said. Standardized field and sobriety tests were conducted.

Jackson has four prior OWI convictions, the release said. He was arrested on suspicion of fifth offense OWI.

