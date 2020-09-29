Janesville man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper arrested a man early Tuesday morning on suspicion of his fourth OWI offense, according to a news release.

Officials said the trooper stopped a driver for speeding on I-39/90 at 12:23 a.m. The trooper made contact with the driver and noticed signs of impairment.

Demone W. Shaw, 42 of Janesville, was subsequently arrested.

