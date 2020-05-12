Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police arrested a man on a suspected fourth offense OWI charge after he was found unconscious in a vehicle, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 2922 N. Pontiac Dr. around 11:35 p.m. Monady.

Officers said Robert Luek, 42, of Janesville, showed signs that he was impaired by a narcotic, the release said.

Luek was arrested for fourth-offense operating while intoxicated after failing a field sobriety test, police said.

