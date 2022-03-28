Janesville man arrested in connection to multiple alleged burglaries

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a man Sunday who they said robbed multiple businesses throughout the city.

Police said they received reports of a dozen burglaries to local businesses since March 18 and had reason to believe the crimes were connected.

On Sunday, officers were called to Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts on Center Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a burglary alarm. Investigators reportedly found evidence of forced entry and a disturbed cash register. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from the victim.

At 2:45 a.m., officers found a 37-year-old man who matched the description in the 500 block of Prospect Avenue. The man was allegedly in possession of stolen property from the burglary as well as narcotics. Police said they also found evidence linking him to other alleged burglaries. He was reportedly on parole for burglary and other crimes.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

He faces charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation stemming from Sunday’s arrest. He also faces burglary and theft charges from an alleged incident at a Salvation Army.

An investigation into the alleged burglaries remains open.

