Janesville man arrested for threatening family walking on trail with gun, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a family walking on a trail with a gun.

According to an incident report, Thomas M. Baker, 73, approached a family, which included a dog and one-month-old baby on the Ice Age Trail on the city’s northwest side.

Police said Baker approached the family about their unleashed dog.

As a man in the family was securing the dog, officials said Baker brandished a handgun and pointed it at all of them, threatening to kill the family.

The report said Baker then walked away toward Riverside Park.

Baker was tracked down and apprehended near the pavilion at the entrance to Riverside Park after a search by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and golfers in Riverside Golf Course.

He was in possession of a gun that was described by the victims.

Baker was charged with three counts of recklessly endangering safety.



