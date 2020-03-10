Janesville man arrested for felony 11th-offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Law enforcement officials arrested a man Tuesday for 11th-offense OWI after they responded to a disturbance at a residence on Highway 51, according to a news release.

Before law enforcement officials arrived, a man who was involved in the disturbance left the residence in a blue Buick. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was responding to the area saw the vehicle and conducted a stop.

According to the release, 64-year-old Peter Hansen Smith displayed signs of intoxication while he was being questioned about the disturbance. The responding deputy arrested Smith on suspicion of 11th-offense OWI.

Smith was then taken to the Rock County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments