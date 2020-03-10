Janesville man arrested for felony 11th-offense OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Law enforcement officials arrested a man Tuesday for 11th-offense OWI after they responded to a disturbance at a residence on Highway 51, according to a news release.
Before law enforcement officials arrived, a man who was involved in the disturbance left the residence in a blue Buick. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was responding to the area saw the vehicle and conducted a stop.
According to the release, 64-year-old Peter Hansen Smith displayed signs of intoxication while he was being questioned about the disturbance. The responding deputy arrested Smith on suspicion of 11th-offense OWI.
Smith was then taken to the Rock County Jail.
