Janesville man arrested for 4th offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police arrested a Janesville man early Monday morning on suspicion of fourth offense OWI.

Authorities said they were investigating 41-year-old Anthony Garthwaite in connection to a disorderly conduct incident at East Point Sports Pub when an officer located Garthwaite at his residence.

Police said Garthwaite showed signs of impairment, which led authorities obtaining a warrant for a legal blood draw. Garthwaite was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Garthwaite has three prior OWI convictions.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.