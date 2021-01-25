Janesville, Beloit issue snow emergencies ahead of storm
Storm to hit region Monday night into Tuesday morning
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville and Beloit have issued winter weather emergencies as southern Wisconsin braces for another round of snow starting Monday night.
A strong storm is moving out of Oklahoma on Monday morning and heading toward the Great Lakes. Southern Wisconsin is on the northern edge of this storm. Parts of the region could see snow total accumulations between 1-7″ between Monday night and Tuesday morning, with the heaviest amounts falling in communities closed to the Wisconsin-Illinois border.
Janesville Snow Emergency
In Janesville, the declaration means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets by 10 p.m. Vehicles must remain off city streets until ice and snow have been cleared from the roads.
Janesville is expected to receive more than four inches of snow from this system. City staff will complete a full plow once the storm tapers off early Tuesday afternoon. Main and arterial streets will be maintained throughout the storm, according to an alert from the city. The full plow is expected to take until late Tuesday night to complete.
People are encouraged to park their vehicles in their driveways and garages.
Those unable to do this can park in one of the following municipal parking lots:
- East Wall Street Lot at E. Wall Street & N. Parker Drive
- City Hall Lot at W. Wall Street & N. Jackson Street
- South High Street Lot at W. Court Street & S. High Street
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
- River/Union Street Lot at S. River Street & Union Street
- North Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N. Parker Drive and E. Wall Street
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50. The Janesville Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.
Beloit Snow Emergency
The snow emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday for Beloit. It is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
People are unable to park on city streets during this time, according to a Beloit city ordinance
“Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel – please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency,” said Beloit’s public works director Laura Pigatti Williamson.
Those unable to park in their garage or driveways can use one of the below emergency parking areas:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
- Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot
- Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
- Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
- Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
- Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs
The Beloit Police Department may ticket or tow away vehicles in violation of the snow emergency declaration at the owner’s expense.
