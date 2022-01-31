Janesville increasing police presence at school sporting events

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you’re headed to a game in Janesville, you may see more police officers than usual.

The Janesville Police Department announced Monday that it will increase its presence at school sporting events through the remainder of the school year.

The move comes after a 19-year-old was shot and killed Saturday at Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game.

Officials said the increased presence is a precautionary move and will begin at Monday night’s girls’ basketball game between Craig High School and Beloit Memorial High School.

