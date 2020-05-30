Janesville house fire displaces 6

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A house fire in Janesville has displaced six people Friday night.

According to a news release, firefighters were sent to 1518 S. Willard Ave for a report of a residential fire with smoke and flames at around 11:52 p.m.

Once firefighters arrived to the scene, they were able to limit majority of the fire damage to one bedroom after fighting flames outside the house.

Law enforcement officials said, one person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Janesville Fire Department said $78,000 is the estimated cost of damages to the house. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, the report said.

The Janesville Fire Department, Milton Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

