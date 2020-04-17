Janesville house fire displaces 2

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A house fire in Janesville has displaced two people Thursday night.

According to a news release, firefighters were sent to 1510 Schaller St. for a report of a residential fire that was burning outside the house’s exterior at 6 p.m.

Janesville firefighters were also at the scene of a mobile home that caught fire around the same time.

Firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from the house and garage upon arriving.

A man and woman along with their two dogs were evacuated.

The man suffered a cut to his hand and was taken to a hospital, where he was later treated and released.

The woman is staying with family members while the Red Cross is assisting the man.

An investigation revealed the fire started as the man was making repairs to plumbing.

The house sustained fire, water and smoke damage, with damages estimated to be $45,000.

