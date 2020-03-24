Janesville homicide suspect arrested in Tennessee

Weaver in a photo provided by police taken in 2015.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused in a Janesville homicide case in early 2020 is in police custody, authorities said Tuesday.

Corvasie Weaver, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of James C. Chesnut III. In January, Chestnut was shot and killed in the 600 block of West Racine Street.

According to Lt. Charles Aagard of the Janesville Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip that Weaver was at a house in Jackson, Tennessee.

Local police were able to take Weaver into custody without incident Monday afternoon, Aagard said.

Weaver will now have to go through local court hearings as part of an extradition process. Aagard said complications with local jails and court systems created by COVID-19 could possibly slow down the process.

