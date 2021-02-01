Janesville home hit by gunfire Sunday night, no injuries reported

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating a shots fired incident after multiple area residents reported hearing gun shots in the 1200 block of South Grant Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 10 p.m. Sunday night. During their investigation, police discovered a house near South Grant and West State streets had been struck by gunfire.

The house was occupied by four people at the time of the shooting, but on one was injured, police said.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

