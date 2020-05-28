Janesville home considered total loss in Thursday morning fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a residential fire at 220 S. Franklin St. on Thursday morning after receiving a report that the home was heavily engulfed in fire.

When the first unit arrived at the scene around 5:45 a.m., firefighters worked to extinguish the fire on the side of the building. Officials said the majority of the fire was put out within 20 minutes of firefighters’ arrival. In total, 30 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Fire officials said the house and its contents are considered a total loss with damages estimated to be around $150,000. No one was injured, according to a news release.

A vehicle on the street and the neighboring house located at 214 S. Franklin St. were damaged by the heat from the blaze. The neighboring house and the vehicle both sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is assisting three occupants of the home while the other residents are staying with family, according to a news release.

The Janesville police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire.

