Janesville high schools switch to rotating in-person schedule at request of Rock Co. Public Health Department

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville’s two high schools are switching to an A/B schedule rotation in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the schools.

According to a news release, the Rock County Public Health Department requested that the School District of Janesville switch to the new schedule to reduce the number of people in the high schools on a daily basis.

Students at Craig and Parker high schools will be split into two cohorts with alternating in-person learning days. The new instructional method will start Oct. 7.

“We are aware that this change in scheduling for in-person instruction is disruptive to families and the instructional programming,” Janesville School District Superintendent Steve Pophal said. “This is being done to protect the health and safety of all, and increase the ability of schools to remain open for in-person instruction.”

Rock County health officials said the alternating schedule will allow for more effective social distancing in the schools.

Students will have non-instructional days on Oct. 5 and 6 as school staff prepare to switch to the alternating schedule. On Oct. 7, students in cohort “A” at both schools will attend school in-person while students in cohort “B” will do independent homework remotely. The next day, students cohort “A” will work remotely while students in cohort “B” will attend in-person classes.

The alternating schedule will continue through the end of the first semester on Jan 14, 2021.

