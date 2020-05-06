Janesville Gazette to end print publication of Saturday, Sunday editions

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Gazette will discontinue its Saturday and Sunday print editions beginning June 1.

The news release said the Rock County paper will still offer news and advertising seven days a week through its website and email newsletters.

“I absolutely believe it is the appropriate and necessary step to ensure we remain viable and have the ability to publish quality local journalism for many years to come,” said Mary Jo Villa, regional president and publisher with Adams Publishing Group–Southern Wisconsin.

The release said the decision was considered “for some time,” and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic “increased the urgency of making the change.”

The Gazette and its printing facility employ 90 full-time and 60 part-time workers, while roughly 60 independent contractors help deliver the paper. The release said the change in printing frequency will lead to six layoffs.

Villa said the paper will not be eliminating any content, as the majority of what would be in Sunday’s edition will be in Friday’s paper. The Friday edition will have color comics, three days’ worth of crosswords and puzzles as well as coupons and advertising inserts.

The Friday paper will cost $2.50 on the newsstand, which is down from the $4 price of the Sunday edition.

The release said subscription rates will remain the same. Those with questions or concerns about the subscription changes can email info@gazettextra.com.

