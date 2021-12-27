Janesville firefighters responding to Sunday night house fire

by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville firefighters are responding to a house fire Sunday night.

According to Rock County dispatch and Janesville police, firefighters responded to the 800 block of West Holmes street around 5:20 p.m.

As of 6:40 p.m., crews were still on the scene.

At this time, officials could not confirm the extent of the damage or if anyone was hurt.

