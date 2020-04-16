Janesville Fire Department responding to fire at mobile home park

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville authorities are responding to a report of a fire at the Meadowview Mobile Home Park on Thursday afternoon.

According to Rock County Dispatch, a call reporting a fire came in at 5:18 p.m. for 2400 Johnson Street.

Officials said Janesville Fire Department is currently on the scene.



