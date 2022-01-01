Janesville Fire Department adds fifth ambulance to fleet

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Janesville Fire Department is adding a new ambulance to its fleet, the department announced Friday.

The ambulance, which will go into service Saturday, and is the fifth ambulance in the department’s fleet.

Janesville will also add two paramedics to their team.

Officials said the ambulance will give faster care to residents on the city’s west side as well as surrounding townships. This is the first time since 2004 that Janesville has added an ambulance to the fleet.

