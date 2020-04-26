Janesville Farmers Market to open May 2nd with restrictions in place

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – While other farmers markets across the state are postponed or canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, the Janesville Farmers Market will open May 2, albeit with a number of restrictions.

The market, which takes place in Janesville’s downtown, will require all in attendance to wear a mask. In addition, entrances and exits will be bordered off, with only one person per family allowed in.

The market size will be capped at 125 guests.

While the list of precautions is long, Market Director Emily Arthur says, it’s worth it for the vendors who rely on the market for income.

“These are their livelihoods,” Arthur said. “We wanted to do as much as we could to figure out how we could get this up and running to support them.”

Farmers markets are listed as acceptable under Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order. Arthur says she’s been working with the city leaders, as well as local health officials to prepare for the event.

“We went back and forth with the city a couple of times just trying to figure out what the best plan to put in place would be,” she said.

Restrictions extend to vendors as well, who will be required to wear gloves and masks.

“You’ll see roping or an extra table in front of that vendors booth,” Arthur said. “So you’ll not be able to touch that produce until you’ve purchased it. So we’re asking people to shop with their eyes.”

Arthur says the group will be rotating vendors each week, and will provide the latest on vendor availability and current restrictions as time goes on on the groups website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments