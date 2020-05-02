Janesville farmers market opens to steady stream of masked customers

JANESVILLE, Wis. – After weeks of planning, the modified Janesville Farmers Market celebrated its opening weekend of 2020 on Saturday.

The market required customers to wear a mask, restricted outside shopping bags and required all guests to pass through an entrance and exit point. Still, it was a success, according to Market Manager Emily Arthur.

“I’m very happy and pleased that people are coming with their masks on,” Arthur said during the event. “We do have a little stash that we’re able to offer people if they do come without a mask on.”

Arthur says prior to the event starting, health inspectors and a community service officer surveyed the modified setup.

Vendors, who were limited to selling food-related items, still say they were happy to be in attendance.

“It makes it easy getting up Saturday morning to come here early,” said vendor Tom Brain of Muddy Buck Veggies. “The customers are like friends They’re like neighbors. You know their families.”

Customers say they didn’t mind the changes, either.

“It feels a little different,” said shopper Alex Bogan. “Obviously I can understand it’s for everybody’s safety, you know. I think it’s a lot different.”

Arthur says as weeks continue to pass, the market will try to incorporate different vendors and will continue to open more spaces if possible. She says the Janesville model could end up becoming a prototype for other cities.

“I think now that we have a plan in place, other markets will look at see what they can do to get their markets open,” she said.

For more information about upcoming weeks of the Janesville Farmers Market, visit www.janesvillefarmersmarket.com/jfm/.

