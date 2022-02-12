Janesville dryer fire causes $30K in damage, fire department says

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A dryer fire at a Janesville home caused $30,000 in damage Friday evening, the city’s fire department said.

In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said the fire broke out at a duplex in the 700 block of Hawthorne Avenue just before 5:10 p.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke throughout a portion of the duplex and flames in the laundry area.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and keep the fire contained to the basement laundry area, the release said.

The fire appears to have been caused by a clothes dryer.

Two people inside at the time were able to get out of the home without injury; firefighters were also able to rescue four cats.

The American Red Cross is helping the family affected.

