Janesville declares winter weather emergency

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency that will go into effect Thursday night.

Beginning at 10 p.m., all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until they have been completely cleared of snow and ice.

City officials have asked residents to move their vehicles before 10 p.m. to avoid getting a parking ticket.

Janesville is expected to get between 1 to 3 inches of snow on Thursday heading into Friday. A chance of freezing rain is also possible.

A full City plow may be completed if the snowfall accumulations are on the higher end of the forecast.

Those who are unable to park in a garage or driveway can do so in one of the downtown municipal parking lots:

East Wall Street Lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive

City Hall Lot at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street

South High Street Lot at West Court Street and South High Street

Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

River/Union Street Lot at South River Street and Union Street

North Parker Drive Parking Ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street

Anyone who parks on the street during the winter weather emergency will be fined $50.

