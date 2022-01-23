Janesville declares winter weather emergency for Sunday

by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow and ice control operations are complete, which will be from at least 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

City crews said they will do a city-wide plowing following the snowfall.

A news release said the emergency may be rescinded for Monday, but updates will come on the city’s website.

If someone is unable to park in a driveway or garage, the city is providing several open downtown parking lots:

Fines for parking on streets during a winter weather emergency are $50.

