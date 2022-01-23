Janesville declares winter weather emergency for Sunday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday.
Officials said all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow and ice control operations are complete, which will be from at least 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
City crews said they will do a city-wide plowing following the snowfall.
A news release said the emergency may be rescinded for Monday, but updates will come on the city’s website.
READ MORE: ALERT DAYS Tonight, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday- Snow tonight, Monday, bitter cold after – Austin
If someone is unable to park in a driveway or garage, the city is providing several open downtown parking lots:
- East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive
- City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street
- S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
- River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street
- N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.