Janesville, Madison declare winter weather emergency for Monday

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Monday night.

Drivers are asked to choose off-street parking options tonight. If you have to park on a city street, alternate side parking rules are in effect. Tonight, vehicles should be parked on the odd house-numbered side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Violators could face a $60 fine and may be towed.

Parking is available on city-owned ramps in the downtown area. Parking on the ramps is free between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Drivers can also park in the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot off of W. Washington Ave.

Plow trucks will be out and about through the day and night to push back snow.

JANESVILLE

The City of Janesville declared a winter weather emergency for Monday.

The emergency began at 9:30 a.m. Because of the timing of the notice, cars parked on city streets will not be ticketed, but residents are urged to move their vehicles off-street to help plow drivers.

If you are unable to park in a garage or driveway, the city is offering parking at the following downtown lots:

East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive

City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street

S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street

Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street

N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

