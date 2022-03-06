Janesville declares winter weather emergency ahead of overnight snow

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The City of Janesville declared a winter weather emergency Sunday, officials announced.

The emergency is set to begin at midnight. All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets before then.

Officials ask that drivers not park on city streets until after 9 p.m. Monday. The city is expecting 2-5 inches of snow.

Main routes will be treated throughout the snowstorm. If the city receives less snow than expected, the winter weather emergency may be rescinded.

