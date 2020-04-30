Janesville commerce group creates personalized plan for reopening local economies

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville commerce group “Forward Janesville” says it’s created a plan that could help local economies navigate the reopening process.

The group’s Vice President, Dan Cunningham, says Forward Janesville has been crafting the plan, called “The Badger Task Force” for weeks.

“I think that a lot of people are looking for ways to fit in and help during this crisis,” Cunningham said. “This is just one way we thought we could help.”

The plan would allow local governments to partner with the private sector and public health departments. Cunningham says this level of flexibility would give cities like Janesville more flexibility on how and when to reopen businesses.

“If we can’t figure out a way to get these businesses safely back to work, they may not exist anymore,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham says Forward Janesville has already brought the idea to WEDC and hopes to introduce it to Governor Tony Evers. He says it’s not a replacement for the state’s “Badger Bounce Back” plan, but rather something that could work alongside it.

“People are making plans that are supposed to apply to everyone in the state when they might not know best what that industry needs,” Cunningham said.

The group says whether or not the plan is adopted statewide, it hopes to implement it locally in the coming weeks.

