Janesville City Clerk says record number of voters in Rock County, polling places are conflict-free

JANESVILLE, Wis. — With a record number of voters casting their ballots in Rock County this election, polls are running smoothly in Janesville.

More than half of registered voters in Janesville have cast their ballots before today. For those voting in-person on Election Day, there have been short lines at city hall so far, Adam Duxter reports.

The Janesville City Clerk said more than 20,000 absentee ballots have already been returned and election officials are currently working to count them.

The polls have also been conflict-free in Janesville as of 4 p.m. Police said they were preparing for the worst, but have gotten the best in terms of how the polls are running.

