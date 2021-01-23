Janeane Kay “Jeannie” Turpin

Site staff by Site staff

Janeane Kay “Jeannie” Turpin, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Oct. 9, 1943, in Freeport, Ill., the daughter of David and Pauline Southwick.

Jeannie had a lifelong love for fishing, artwork, caring for her cats and watching “spook” movies. She worked for many years as a hospital Monitor Tech both in Rhinelander, Wis., and Meriter Hospital, Madison, from where she retired in 2009.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Gary Grummer of Fitchburg; niece, Ericka (Chris) Page; and great-nephew, Jace Page all of Bettendorf, Iowa.

The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Care Center, Madison, for their love, care and support while Jeannie made it her home for the last four years. It was there she made some of her best friendships with both residents and staff and it was there she lived some of the happiest days of her life. Donations in Jeannie’s name may be made to St. Mary’s Care Center and sent to Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

A private family service will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.