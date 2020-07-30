Jane Margaret Wiedholz

Jane Margaret Wiedholz, age 90, of Highland, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Bloomfield Healthcare.

Jane was born on October 2, 1929 in the Township of Highland, WI to Thomas and Berneice (Lamke) Riley. She graduated from Highland High School in 1947. Jane worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville for 15 years as a medical records secretary and then moved to Madison with her son. She worked at the Veterans Memorial Hospital for 24 years as supervisor of the medical records department. After her retirement from the VA Hospital, Jane moved back to Highland and worked part-time at WPS in Madison. She married Roman Wiedholz on February 3, 1974. Jane had a special love for her many dogs and enjoyed spending time working in her flower beds. When living in Madison, she loved attending the Madison Art Fair on the Square, the Farmers Market, Concerts on the Square and taking her granddaughter to Henry Vilas Zoo when she was young. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her granddaughter.

Jane is survived by her son, George (Carol) Yanna and beloved granddaughter Kristen, all of Verona; a sister Patricia Yanna of Highland; brothers, William Riley of Muscoda and Thomas (Lisa) Riley and sister-in-law Georgia Riley, all of Highland. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roman; brothers, John and Jim Riley; brother-in-law, Paul Yanna and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Riley and Sharon Riley.

A special “Thank You” to the entire staff and caregivers at Bloomfield Healthcare for the wonderful daily, kind and compassionate care given to Jane for the last 6 years.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family service and burial is being planned.

A memorial may be gifted in Jane’s name to any animal humane shelter.

The Mc.Guire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family.

