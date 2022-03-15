Jane M. Corwin

by Obituaries

Jane M. Corwin, age 79 of New Glarus passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 30, 1942 in Hartford, WI to her parents George Kraueche and Delores Horst. After her mother died her father married Verna Tomczak and she became her stepmother. Jane grew up in northern Wisconsin and graduated from Bruce High School, she then went to cosmetology school in Milwaukee. On August 19, 1964 she was united in marriage to Louis Corwin in Bruce, WI. Jane worked as a beautician and salon manager for 15 years in Milwaukee and Hartford, WI. After working as a cosmetologist Jane developed her passion as an artist creating numerous watercolor paintings and quilts. She also provided in home daycare. The couple resided in Hartford until 2009 when following retirement, they moved to the New Glarus area. Jane was an active member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in New Glarus participating in Quilting Ladies and Shepherd Church Women. In addition to her artistry Jane loved to share her baking skills with her family and neighbors, along with traveling with her family.

Jane is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years Louis, daughters Sheila Kraeuche-Corwin and Robin (Sterling) DeGolier, grandchildren Jake and Nic, and son at heart Robert Schels and his daughter. She is further survived by her sisters Betty Stiefel, Diane Burcyzk, Judy (Harold) Beise, Susan Kuester, Karen Kraeuche, Mary Ann Kraueche, Barb (Gary) Anderson, and Laurie Zastrow, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and step-mother.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 506 Twelfth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pastor Gene Talley officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Shepherd Quilting Ladies.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

