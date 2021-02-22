Jane L. Schroeder

Site staff by Site staff

Jane Louise Schroeder, age 68, of Lancaster, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Southwest Health Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

There will not be any formal services for Jane, as the family is following her wishes, but please feel free to share a favorite story or photo on the Jane’s Army Facebook page. The Melby funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made in Jane’s name and mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Jane was born in Monroe, Wi, on June 19, 1952 to Leon and Emily (Zellmer) Schroeder. She graduated from Heartland High School in 1970 and then received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at UW-Madison and her Master’s Degree in Psychology at UW-Platteville. Jane dedicated 36 years to teaching, with 32 of those years at Platteville High School. While at PHS, Jane also spent time as a Forensic Coach, as an International Student Advisor, and was a strong advocate for acceptance, making her room a safe space for all. Jane specialized in teaching students with emotional and behavioral difficulties and could always see the good in anyone. Her zany personality, optimistic nature and positive spirit could move mountains. She was inventive, creative, open-minded, and always up for a challenge. Jane was our go-to person when you had a problem to solve because she listened and made you feel important and her calm demeanor was soothing in the most stressful of situations. Jane was tiny but she had a huge impact on the lives of many and she will be greatly missed. In 2011, Jane retired from teaching and focused her time caring for many four-legged creatures as well as disabled adults with her husband, Bo, on their little farmette affectionately referred to as ‘Soggy Bottom Farm.’

Jane is survived by her husband, James “Bo” Dailey of Lancaster, Wi; daughter, Jessica (Justin) Warne and grandchildren: Parker, Lillian, and Madeline Warne, of Livingston, Wi; sisters Laura (Michael) Brandt of Lakewood, Co. and Sue Schroeder of Platteville, Wi; many beloved colleagues, students, friends, special neighbors who helped in her time of need; and her loyal dogs, Max, Ruby, and Sophie, who never left her side.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Leon; mother, Emily; second mother, Patricia McConnell; and first husband John Sinaiko.

Jane’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the outstanding team at SSM Health Cancer Care who took such wonderful care of our Janey, she had a special bond with each of you and loved you all.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.