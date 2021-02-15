Jane H. Dickey

Jane H. Dickey, age 99, a five year resident of Maplewood Village in Sauk City, WI, and a 54 year resident of Marietta, OH, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021.

Born October 7, 1921, in New Washington, OH., she was a graduate of New Washington (Buckeye Central ) H.S. and Ohio University. She retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Medical Technologist and was a member of Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church, Marietta, OH and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac, WI. She was a member of the Marietta Garden Club, served on the Board of the Women’s Home and was an avid bridge player. She was kind, generous, compassionate and well-loved by everyone who knew her.

Jane is survived by her son, John (Kathy) of Worthington, OH, daughter, Ellen (John) Mast of Prairie du Sac, WI; grandchildren Emily Dickey, Ben (Zaidee) Martin, John Martin, Ruth Martin; great-grandchildren Grace and Nico Martin; brother, Rodney High, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Frank; parents, John and Emma High, and brothers, Cofoid and Arden.

We would like to thank the staff of Maplewood Village for the love and care they provided our mother during the past five years.

A private family burial will held on a date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 401 Scammel St., Marietta, OH 45750 in Jane’s memory.

