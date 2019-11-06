Jane Ellen Riggert

Jane Ellen Riggert, age 72, of Madison, passed away on November 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 12, 1947 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert and Alice Riggert. She married Doug Thompson on December 22, 1972 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

Jane attended UW- Madison, UW-Whitewater, and graduated as an RN from Madison General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked briefly at Madison General Hospital before her children were born and later at Visiting Nurse Service as a Liaison to the medical community.

Jane was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her most treasured and happiest memories were of time she spent with her sons and grandchildren. She treasured every moment she spent with them.

Jane is survived by Doug, her husband of 46 years, her children, Eric Thompson and David Riggert-Thompson (Sarah), grandchildren, Catherine, Lauren and Andrew Thompson and Tānekaha Riggert-Thompson, brother John Riggert of Madison, sisters Mary Hendrickson (Alan) of Mount Horeb and Janet Eury (Dennis) of Pewaukee. Jane also leaves behind many other loving family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Alice Riggert.

A memorial service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Boulevard, Madison, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at noon with Rev. Katie Baardseth officiating. A visitation will be held at church on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Midvale Community Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare.

