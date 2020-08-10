Jane E. Hron

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Jane Elizabeth Hron, age 91, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Waunakee Manor.

She was born on April 11, 1929, the daughter of Rudolph and Louise (Mueller) Schott.

She was a graduate of Madison East High School. Jane married Eugene J. Hron on November 22, 1947, together they had four sons, David, Dennis, Daniel and Dale. Jane worked at WPS Insurance until her retirement. She was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison. Jane enjoyed spending time with family and going to the family cabin in Arkdale. She had a special love for animals, rescuing many over the years. She also enjoyed her plants, she had quite the green thumb and could take any old plant and make it do well.

Jane is survived by her sons, Dan (Jane) Hron of Montana, and Dale Hron of Madison; grandsons, Jeff (Candi) Hron of Pardeeville, Travis (Lori) Johnson of Georgia, and David and Dan Hotchkiss of Montana. She is further survived by nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene in 1998; her sons, David in 2011 and Dennis in 2014; daughter-in-law, Charlotte in 2010; grandson, Gregory in 1994; and by her brothers, Gerald Schott in 2010 and Richard Schott in 1963.

Due to the current health concerns, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church, Madison. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.

Following Jane’s love of animals, memorials may be made to your local humane society or animal shelter.

The family is grateful to the outstanding staff of Waunakee Manor, Agrace HospiceCare and to Jane’s neighbors, Deb and Dennis Walker for their special friendship through the years.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com