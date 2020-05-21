Jane C. Williams

WALDORF, MD– Jane Clark Williams, passed to her heavenly reward after 100 years on Earth.

Born Jane Robinson to Ernest and Mary Robinson in Littleton, Massachusetts, January 17, 1920. Jane was predeceased by siblings, Harriet (John) Bates, Helen (Harold) Nordberg, and John (Edna) Robinson. She was a graduate of Lasell College, Newton, MA, with which she maintained strong ties throughout her life.

Jane married, Robert William Williams in 1954, who preceded her in death in 2006, enjoying more than 50 years in wedded bliss.

She is survived by her children, Arthur (Joanne) Williams, and Mary Lou (Kim) Crow; grandchildren, Robert (Rose) Crow and Elizabeth (Casey) Barman; and great-grandchildren, Margaret and Eleanor Crow and Barrett and Connor Barman. She was a beloved Aunt of her nieces and nephews.

Jane was a bookkeeper at Robert E. Fitch Senior High School in Groton, Connecticut for 20 years, and enjoyed retirement in Southport, North Carolina and The Villages, Florida. She spent the last years of her life under the care of daughter, Mary Lou in Waldorf, Maryland. Jane enjoyed family, golf, travel, and music, gracing every church she attended with her angelic voice.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.