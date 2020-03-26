Jane C. (Robinson) Ross

October 10, 1933 ~ March 26, 2020 (age 86) / Madison – Jane C. Ross, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison.

Jane was born in Stoughton, Wisconsin to Harvey and Berniece Robinson. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from Whitewater State Teacher’s College and began teaching second grade in Beloit. After a year she moved to Madison and began teaching at Glendale and to most other MMSD Schools throughout her career. She joined the Dominic Club, a church singles group, with some friends and there she met David Ross, the love of her life. They married on July 16, 1960 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. They enjoyed dancing, playing cards with friends, bowling, and were busy all the time. They were blessed with three children who enjoyed the teaching talents of their mother – she taught them to read and to always be curious about learning new things. She filled their summers, with outdoor camps, art classes, and drives across the country to see our natural history. Good thing Dave didn’t mind driving thousands of miles! During this time she was a substitute teacher in all the Madison public schools and specialized in Reading Recovery and Chapter 1. She travelled on a daily basis to help students in Cambridge, Oregon, and Brooklyn. For many years after her retirement in 1999, many of her Reading Recovery students and their parents still approached Jane to tell her what a difference she made in their lives. She continued this teaching legacy by reading with her grandchildren (Scott and Carolyn) and volunteering at her church school, St. Maria Goretti. Jane was a cheerful, dedicated, loving wife and mother, and her beautiful blue eyes will be greatly missed. She would be so proud of her newest grandchild, Jonathan, as he is already following along with his books every day.

She is survived by her husband David of 60 years; her three children, Jim (Chandra) of Dallas, TX, Mary (Mark) of Madison, and Dr. Suzy of San Jose, CA.

The family deeply thanks her faithful caregivers, Pauline (Devoted Care LLC), Pam, Tessa, and the wonderful staff at St. Mary’s Care Center for their kind support over the past years.

A memorial service will be scheduled by the family at a later date.

Memorials can be sent in her name to St. Maria Goretti Parish School at 5405 Flad Ave Madison, WI 53711.

