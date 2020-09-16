Jan Ward Sakol

Janet (Jan) Ward Sakol, 79, formerly of Morris, passed away from a stroke on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

She was born on August 9, 1941 in Wilmington and lived most of her adult life in the Washington metropolitan area. She graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1959 and then Northwestern University with a bachelor’s in nursing and a bachelor’s in history. She then earned her master’s in nursing from American University. She was a nurse for over 30 years and spent most of her career at NIH. She specialized in oncology and helped with research on Interferon. She loved helping her patients and their families, and she was beloved by them. Jan also loved volunteering and giving to others and was an avid learner, a stimulating conversationalist, and a loyal friend. What she loved most was being a mom, a grandmother (Nana), and a great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Liz (Doug), Karen (Mark), Sara (Bob) and Tye; grandchildren, Jenny, Sammy, Allie (Sean), Christopher, Sabrina, Ryan, and Lily; great-grandchild, Elliott; sister, Joan; nephew, John (Donna) and cousins, Judy (Leroy) and Jerry (Gloria, deceased).

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Earl (Dorthy) and her aunt Delle and uncle Don.

Our greatest memories of her are at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where she delighted in being at the ocean with her children and friends, enjoying well-earned relaxation and card games as well as more time to be a mom. We are so grateful for the many things she taught us. She will live on in our hearts, memories, and stories.

A private family funeral will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shalom Center Food Bank, 8043 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143.

If interested, you may sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family locally.

