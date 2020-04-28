Jan Lucille Reynolds

Heaven gained a warm and loving soul April 18, 2020 when Jan Reynolds entered through the gates at the age of 92.

Her optimism, cheerful disposition, generosity, and love of family, friends, students, and community endeared her to many. Jan was born in Chicago IL on August 5, 1927 to Lucille Feldman Donahue Nichols and Colonel Thomas Donahue. Much of her life was spent at Woodside Ranch, the family ranch resort in Mauston WI,where she spent summers as a child and much of her adulthood. During the war years she would eagerly await telegrams from her father who was overseas while she, brother Bob, and Lucille resided at Woodside.

After moving to Mauston senior year, she participated in glee club, pep club, A Capella choir, played french horn in pep band, and also sang with the Dance Orchestra. She joined Alpha Xi Delta Sorority at UW Madison and in 1948 married her high school sweetheart Earl Reynolds. The next years were spent at the Presidio in San Francisco, Madison, and then back to Mauston. Five children later, they moved from their Mauston farm to Milwaukee and baby Patrick completed the family.

Jan taught at Elm Dale, Maple Grove, and Cass Street elementary schools. The Milwaukee Journal ran a feature series on Jan’s classroom at Cass as she was known for her outstanding nurturing style and successful results. She collected clothing and supplies from the neighborhood to give to needy students. She believed every student deserved to be loved and that each one had a special talent, even if it was watering the plants to near drowning. She was not afraid to step into the middle of a fight and work her magic to soothe tensions on the playground, and her care of students didn’t stop when the bell rang. There was no such thing as a bad kid, just someone a bit misguided who could be redirected with an extra dose of caring.

A move back to Mauston morphed Jan into a high school special ed teacher which she absolutely loved. During this time she sponsored the AFS club and activities, and she finally retired after 34 years of teaching. Somehow she also managed to sing in church choirs and was often requested by the family to sing oldies for them. She also was on the Board of Directors for River of Memories Rendezvous and the Sesquicentennial celebration, and continued her mother Lucille’s passion for Castle Rock Petenwell Lakes Association/Juneau County Visitors Bureau promoting tourism in the area, serving as secretary-treasurer and attending travel shows for promotion. She was also the Director of Sales for the Juneau and Adams County Visitor Map which meant many miles soliciting ads.

Retirement brought winters in Apache Junction, Arizona with many new friends and time for fun. Jan was always busy with hobbies such as oil painting, knitting, crocheting, rug braiding/hooking, sewing, gardening and canning, and she had a knack for telling stories, keeping the family heritage alive. She loved helping with grandchildren and it was important to her to hold family reunions, Class of 1945 reunions, and neighborhood block parties. Throughout her life she was devoted to helping her mother Lucille at Woodside Ranch, which was founded by her grandparents and was dear to her heart. She was a busy lady and much loved!

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, and granddaughter Tanya.

She is survived by her brother Bob Donahue (Gerri,) the Reynolds children Larry, Mike, Debbie, Jill (Wayne Manternach), Craig, and Patrick (Wendy), 13 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren.

