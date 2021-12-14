Jan F. Kraska

Jan F. Kraska, age 67 of Muscoda, passed away due to Covid complications on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on January 29, 1954 in Boscobel, Wisconsin, the loving daughter of Elsie (Broeker) Keller and the late Harry Keller.

Jan loved spending time with her family and friends, her grandchildren absolutely were her everything. She loved growing up on a farm and later in life having her very own “Old MacDonald’s Farm.” Jan enjoyed gardening, especially with all of her beautiful flowers. She loved going for long drives, taking in all of Mother Earth’s sights, even if that drive involved getting lost and taking some unexpected turns, which often was all part of the fun. She enjoyed morning phone conversations with her mother and they could talk for hours. Jan also enjoyed watching and photographing the sky, from a beautiful sunset or sunrise, to an ominous sky full of clouds with an impending storm on the way. She loved watching everything above, we know she now has the best view above watching all of us below.

Jan is survived by her life partner of 37 years, Randy Wirtz of Muscoda, daughter Brooke (Greg) Mathews of New Glarus, daughter-in-law Sara Rubitsky of Tomah, and son Jason Rubitsky of Sparta. Two grandchildren: Ally Rubitsky of Tomah and Tucker Mathews of New Glarus. Her mother Elsie Keller of Boscobel. Her siblings: Karen (Mike) Sumner of Boscobel, Kathy Chappell of Fennimore, David (Julie) Keller of Tonganoxie Kansas, Andy (Trish) Keller of Fennimore, Kris Arms (Morris Riemenapp) of Blue River, Rhonda (Delbert) Parish of Blue River, and Cindy Keller of Monroe.

Jan was preceded in death by her niece Nikki Arms, brother Denny Keller, brother-in-law David Arms, father Harry Keller, Brooke’s father Steve Kraska and brother Eddie Keller.

A mass will be offered in her honor on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 4 pm at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Boscobel. A celebration of life, along with a burial in the Basswood Cemetery, will be held in the spring of 2022.

The Pratt Funeral Service in Richland Center is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.prattfuneralservice.com.

