Jan Biernaciak

Jan Biernaciak, age 93, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, at his daughter’s home in Northbrook, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Jan was born on May 1, 1927 in Lubicz, Poland, the son of Józef and Anna (Pawlak) Biernaciak.

He emigrated from post-war Germany to Venezuela in 1947 with Anastasia and their two young daughters. In search of a better life for his family, Jan, his wife and now four children immigrated to the United States in September of 1961.

It was in Chicago, IL, that he started as a factory worker with Wrigley Co. and worked his way up to supervisor until his retirement. Eventually, Jan and Anastasia called property they owned in Wisconsin Dells “home”. It was there he enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and fishing at the lake behind his house.

A man of strong Christian faith, Jan was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by children, Irene Salas (Amado), Rafael, Mercedes Helena (Henry) and John (Christine); his eight grandchildren, Richard, Darleen, Alina, George, Weena, Angel, Kathy and Barbara and many great grandchildren. Jan was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Anastasia and infant daughter, Cristina.