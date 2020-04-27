James Virgil Krueger

James Virgil Krueger, age 71 of Muscoda, joined hands with the lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

He was born on March 4, 1949 in Franklin, WI, the son of Edward and Eleanora (Quade) Krueger. On February 1, 1974, James married Laura Lee Keller in Milwaukee, WI. They spent many years raising children and grandchildren. James had a list of occupations during his lifetime but not limited to and others in between. His early life included working for the U.S. postal service and graduating from culinary school. James worked as a cook, baker, and lead chef. After transitioning to another career, he retired from Oscar Mayer as a forklift driver. James left an enduring influence on family, friends, co-workers and his community.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Lee Krueger; sons, Clinton (Oi} Krueger, James Krueger; Kyle (Amber) Krueger, Tyson Krueger (Trista Ramsden): daughters, Katie Krueger (Brett Schulte), Ashley Krueger (Bannon Alexander); grandchildren, Emily, Caden, Dylan, Trey, Jessica, Malerie, Oriana, Abigail, Devlin, Mason, Arya, Makenzie, Roman, Odin, Ireland, Jaxton, Maddox, Valkyrie and Keira; brothers, Donald (Martha) Krueger, Daniel (Katherine) Krueger; sisters, Doreen (Jack) Morris, Dawn (Ronald) Carteron; 13 nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends who knew him well.

James was preceded in death by his parents Edward Louis and Eleanora (Quade) Krueger.

The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. They will be posting information when conditions allow for a group gathering.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.