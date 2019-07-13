James Thomas Honnold

James Thomas Honnold, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at PLYMOUTH CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, with the Rev. Leslie M. Schenk presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, July 21, 2019, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

