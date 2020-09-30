James Taylor Buttles

In Loving memory of James Taylor Buttles.

Born in Chicago, Ill., on March 26, 1953, and died peacefully at his home on Sept. 26, 2020, after a very short battle with cancer. When he was young, he lived in Cloverdale, Ill., and was part of a large extended family. He went to school in Carol Stream, Ill., and spent much of his time there with his future wife’s family. He was a champion wrestler for Glenbard North, where he played football and participated in track.

James married his high school sweetheart, Michelle and together they lived as an example of love and commitment for their family and the world to see for 47 years. He tried some different jobs in his youth, but quickly settled on carpet installation. He worked hard at that for 35 years, in which his son worked along side him for 23 years. Together they raised two children and moved to Wisconsin in 2004. Jim enjoyed the rural landscape around Madison, commenting to Keith one day that it reminded him of his boyhood home in Cloverdale.

Jim will be missed by so many people, his mother, Jean Buttles; his sister, Diane Chaffee; and his brother, John Weston Buttles; son, Keith Murray and wife, Missy; daughter Stacia Bartovics and husband, Jeff; and nine Bartovics grandchildren, Rowan, Iris, Magdalene, Gianna, Regina, Faustina, Adele, Blaise and baby James. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, in laws, nieces and nephews, friends and customers.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Weston Sr.; and an infant grandson, Marion James.

Jim enjoyed his life. He loved to be with his family and enjoyed time outside. He had a particular fondness for Devils Lake State Park, oceans and anywhere warm with sand. Jim loved to play games, he liked to play poker, especially Texas hold-em. He loved good food, and a bowl of ice cream had to be particularly large, in order to satisfy him. When we see a bag of chips, we will always think of Jim with a smile. He loved camping, riding bikes, hiking, and going to the health club with his wife, Michelle. He was a fan of TV. Jim could always find something to watch but he really enjoyed watching sports and will be remembered for his love of Star Trek. Jim also loved to travel. Together with Michelle and often with his children, he visited many states in the US, Canada, Caribbean Islands and in the fall of 2019, fulfilled a lifelong dream of spending a month in France with his beloved wife, Michelle, his son, Keith and his daughter-in-law, Missy. Jim made his family strong in his life and in his passing even stronger.

Jim’s family is very grateful to the good doctors at UW and to the Agrace HospiceCare staff, which made Jim’s last days on earth they best they could be. One of Jim’s last wishes was to be at home. He spent his last week surrounded by the love and bustle of family who cared for him around the clock until he was taken away early Saturday morning by his angelic travel guides for his next big adventure throughout the cosmos.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a memorial gift to Pheasant Branch Conservancy in memory of Jim. https://pheasantbranch.org/memorial/

