James Tarver Stoenner

MOUNT HOREB – James Tarver “Jim” Stoenner, age 82, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 22, 1937 in Richmond, Mo. to Dr. Walter and Jessamine (Tarver) Stoenner. His childhood was spent in Richmond surrounded by loving family, and friends he kept in contact with throughout his life.

Jim graduated from the University of Missouri in 1960 with a degree in chemistry and Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a Palmer faculty member from 1963 to 1971, teaching microbiology, physiology and chiropractic technique. Jim practiced in Colorado from 1971 to 1975. He then moved to Wisconsin in 1975 and joined the Gonstead Clinic as a staff member and also as a teaching member of the Gonstead Seminar of Chiropractic. He traveled the world lecturing with the Gonstead Seminar.

Jim loved chiropractic, loved caring for his patients and served his profession in many ways, always giving of his time and talents. He served on peer review committees, quality assurance committees, was a testing examiner for the Wisconsin State Board of Chiropractic Examiners, and an educational lecturer for conventions and re-licensure seminars. He contributed to his community not only as a chiropractor, but as a member of the Mount Horeb Lions Club and through his church where he served in many capacities. He held in great esteem and affection his Saturday morning, and later, the Thursday bible study group. He was a kind and gentle man, full of grace, devoted to family. Jim touched many lives and left this world a better place. He lived his life simply and joyfully.

He is survived by his wife, Dina; his children, Troy (Holly) Stoenner, Pamela (Steve) Peterson, and Kara (Chris) Thomas; six grandchildren, Joey, Levi, Kady, Caden, Sydney and Talon, all of whom he deeply cherished. He is further survived by his sisters, Jessamine (Jack) Layman, June (Burton) Harrison and Billie Hamann; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Keith) Thompson, Ellyn (Joseph) Williams, Mary Sundberg and Michael Mayer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Timothy Layman and Patrick O’Connell; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Mayer and Charles Hamann.

A memorial service will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 W. Main Street, Mount Horeb, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition, and of unspeakable love.”

