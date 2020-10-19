James Robert Lewis

James Lewis, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Chaplin Magi Wehner officiating.

James was born May 3, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Howard and Eleanor (Seger) Lewis. Together with his wife, Deborah (Batzler) Lewis, James co-owned and operated Sunseed Natural Foods in West Bend, WI, for 30 years, he served as president of the Mid-American Health Organization and most importantly, he enjoyed being a Pastor. James ministered to many through Bible study, as a Sunday school teacher and through his home ministry, Christian Bible Fellowship.

James is survived by his wife, Deborah, of Wisconsin Dells; children, Elisha (Lewis) and Nicholas Betts, Elisabeth Lewis and David Lewis; grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Rebecca Smith, Isabella Betts, Evalynn Betts, Oliver Betts and Asher Wilson as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Eleanor (Seger) Lewis; in-laws, Downer and Joy (Riffel) Kilby and Hilary and Darlene (Otto) Batzler; brothers, Howard Lewis and William Lewis and children, Stephen Lewis and Debra (Lewis) Smith.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16 NIV