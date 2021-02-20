James Robert Hanson

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON – James Robert Hanson of Middleton, Wis., passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at age 86. After several months of declining health, Jim died peacefully at home with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife Myrna on Oct. 3, 2019.

Jim was born in Tomahawk, Wis., to Robert and Imogene Hanson. He was the oldest of three sons (brothers, Jack and Steve), worked in the family sign painting business and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Jim met his wife Myrna while attending UW-Madison together where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. They were married in 1960 and had two sons and 59 years together. He sold advertising at numerous publications including Madison Newspapers (Wisconsin State Journal/The Capital Times) and News Publishing Co. (Middleton Times-Tribune etc.). They sang together in church choirs for over 50 years and were in couples’ clubs at Bethel Lutheran. They enjoyed traveling by car and on cruise ships, visiting almost every U.S. State, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe. Jim embraced his Scandinavian heritage, singing in the Grieg men’s chorus, and learning rosemaling. He was a runner and an avid UW sports fan, especially enjoying football, basketball and women’s volleyball. He had a warm smile and an ability to connect with anyone he met in a friendly way.

He is survived by his sons, James “Tryg” Hanson (Janet Gervers) and John Hanson (Andrea Lee); and grandchildren, Alex, Catherine and Anna.

An in-person memorial service will be planned for the summer of 2021. Those wishing to make a memorial donation can do so in Jim’s name to the charity of their choice or to the UW Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.