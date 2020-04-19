James Ralph Hatfield III

MADISON – James Ralph “Jim” Hatfield III, age 67, died peacefully at home on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, with his loving wife, Cheryl, and their dogs by his side.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1953, in Madison, the son of James Ralph Jr. and lone Hatfield.

Jim graduated from Madison West High School in 1972. He grew up on the west side of Madison and had a very happy, carefree childhood. His summer days were spent running around the nearby environs and backyard ravines with his many friends and neighbors. Halloween was an especially fun time for Jim as lone and Ralph would always make homemade costumes that Jim loved. They usually contained battery power producing blinking lights or some other mechanical thing Ralph would rig up.

Jim was blessed with an affinity to relationships and made friends easily. He had friends in every walk of life and every age and could become instant friends with someone he met just five minutes before. His heart was obviously there on his sleeve.

Jim was a fella who covered a lot of dimensions, had the history of learning to understand all things he touched. He was well-versed with the basic automotive make-up, motorcycles and machinery. As was his father, Jim was a construction worker, a co-ordinate, a contractor and developer. His abilities had carried his interests, talents and desires to cover a variety of structures, add-ons and mall development. He had an eye for the overall project, but a special eye for the detail that made it outstanding.

The Cargill Lodge on Gilman Street in Madison held a special place in Jim’s life. He met more people and learned from the lodge residents, mostly UW students. The lodge was his home and neighborhood for more than 40 years. The residents would graduate and move on and Jim was always pleased to meet the new fresh faces that replaced them.

Jim treasured his diverse group of friends. Some stemmed from helping him at some level in his work, while many he grew to appreciate their high level of talent in fields they specialized. He relied heavily on them to feel and be safe working around dangerous situations, under machinery and on loose beams, precarious walls and structures during the build. These grew to become Jim’s special friends and they shined as a team. Had his team been a musical group, individually they may not have offered a spectacular solo, but together they made a symphony of sounds for all to appreciate.

Jim was delighted to be involved with the PDQ franchise of food stores. He was pleased to be able to offer input and even more proud to have worked with and be mentored by the founder, Sam Jacobsen.

For a period, Jim worked at Brunsell Lumber, where he was asked to repair and find use of many unusual machines. These were interesting, peculiar woodworking devices that were complex, left unused too long and simply old. Jim really enjoyed his position at Brunsell. Evidence of his time there exists throughout the shop. His lifetime of experience was his most valuable tool in his ability to solve problems. He would conquer any challenge presented to him, and always expressed pride and satisfaction in his work. His many talents were only outshone by his outgoing nature. He regarded everyone as his friend.

Jim and Cheryl were married for 16 years and made a fine life together. They selected an old country cabin and transformed it into a fine home nestled in a beautifully wooded surrounding. It became their haven for projects and comfortable country living and an enormous playground for their dogs.

It seems Jim was dealt a bad deck of cards regarding his health. He had heart surgery at too early an age. This slowed him down but didn’t stop his desire and drive to leave a legacy and impact for others to enjoy. His latest bout with a failing liver, kidneys and heart, brought about a difficult decision for him to make. He was given two weeks to live with hospital care or the opportunity to return home and take his chances. Jim chose to return home with Cheryl, his dogs and familiar surroundings, all of the things that brought him joy. This also allowed many close friends to visit, keeping social distancing rules in mind, in the all-too-short three-day period after returning home.

“Life is a long journey home.”

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and lone. He is survived by the love of his life of 16 years, Cheryl Hatfield; sisters, Wendy (Jerry) Stumpf and Pamilyn Hatfield (David, “Willie” Goehrig); niece, Laura (Pete) Zimmer; and Laura’s son, Mark Auchtung.

