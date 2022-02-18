James R. McCann

by Obituaries

James R. McCann, 70 of Muscoda, formerly of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2022, doing what he loved, ice fishing.

He was born June 14, 1951, the son of Sylvester and Kathleen McCann in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

James worked for the railroad for 30 years and enjoyed his retirement spending time on woodworking, fishing, gardening and spending time with his son who was his best friend.

James married the love of his life, Judy Murphy McCann on October 9, 1982, and welcomed her children John Matteson and Sarah Bailey into his family.

James is survived by his wife Judy; son: James (Allison) of San Diego; step-son: John Matteson of Neillsville; step-daughter: Sarah (Tim) Bailey of Muscoda; brother-in-law: Ron Ciezski;

sisters: Kathy (Vince) Thomasello, Colleen Griebel; grandchildren: Dylan (Arlo) Morrison, Sati, Timothy and Frankie Bailey, Terek, Morgan, Lucas and Rachel Matteson;

his fur buddies Penny, Millie and Walter; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Kathleen; his father and mother-in-law James and Marjorie Murphy; sisters Pat Blitz, Betty Leigh, Mary Jane Ciezski; brothers Raymond and Thomas McCann; brothers-in-law: Art Blitz and Tim Griebel, nieces: Kathy and Debbie Blitz, nephews: James and Thomas Gordon, Jeremiah McCann, Josh (Monica) Griebel.

Jim’s family wishes to thank Muscoda Fire/EMS for their help and a sincere thanks to Tim Bailey and Trent Sherman for their assistance, help and support.

Funeral services are pending.

Memorials can be directed to the family.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

